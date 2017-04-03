College basketball coaching carousel

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Queer Dance Party protest gathers at Ivanka Trump's house
-
Girl found safe after amber alert
-
College students said pizza joint backed out on donation
-
Zoo visitor gets unpleasant surprise
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
-
It's opening day at Nats Park
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
Will you marrow me?
-
FBI releases photos from 9/11
More Stories
-
Georgetown hires alumnus Patrick Ewing as men's…Apr. 3, 2017, 3:02 p.m.
-
Student reportedly makes online threat against DC…Apr. 3, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Nats take on the Miami Marlins on Opening DayApr. 3, 2017, 5:54 a.m.