Betsy DeVos grilled by Bernie Sanders during hearing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mayor quits country club over Obama rift
-
WUSA9's Kristen Berset battles breast cancer for second time
-
Information on the Women's March on Washington
-
Police kill man following standoff
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Gunfire kills elderly woman known as 'mom'
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown joins inauguration boycott
-
Officer opens fire after double shooting
More Stories
-
Anti-Trump protesters march during rush hour in DCJan 17, 2017, 5:02 p.m.
-
Howard Co. debates on becoming sanctuary countyJan 17, 2017, 9:43 p.m.
-
Nice Wednesday & Thursday, tracking rain for…Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.