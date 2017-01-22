At least 11 killed as storms roar through Georgia

Storms ripped through SW Georgia overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. IMAGES WALB-TV

Eleven people were killed and more than 20 injured as violent storms rolled through parts of Georgia over the weekend, hours after deadly storms swept through southern Mississippi, authorities said Sunday.

Catherine Howden, spokeswoman for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, told USA TODAY that seven people were killed in Cook County and two each in Brooks and Berrien counties. Howden, who said at least 23 people were injured, could provide few details.

"We are working with the local officials to assess the situation," she said. "This is ongoing, we are expecting severe weather throughout the day."

Debra Buckholts, who lives just outside the Cook County seat of Adel, fears the death toll in her county will rise. She said a trailer park a few miles from her home was devastated by the storms. Roads near the trailer park were closed, and she said she feared for the safety of her friends who live there.

"Half the trailers aren't there anymore," Buckholts said. "There is nothing left of them."

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a week-long state of emergency for seven counties. He said the area of the emergency could be increased as emergency responders assess the damage. He added that "all indications suggest" a request would be made for federal assistance as well.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in south central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available,” Deal said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact."

The storms blasted through Georgia on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier Saturday, at least four people were killed in Mississippi when a tornado roared through the Hattiesburg area, leveling homes, ripping off roofs and tossing trees into roadways.

The danger was far from finished across the region. The National Weather Service forecast a possible "major severe weather outbreak" in parts of the South into Sunday night.

"A severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak is expected today across north Florida and south Georgia," the weather service said. It said the "significant severe threat" would extend from central Florida and into South Carolina.

"A few long-track, strong tornadoes will be possible," the weather service said.

Howden said that while all the Georgia deaths were related to severe weather, it was not immediately clear whether tornadoes had touched down in the area.

In Mississippi, weather service preliminary reports indicated that an EF3 tornado tore through the Hattiesburg area with wind gusts estimated from 136 mph to 165 mph. The tornado touched down at about 4 a.m., leaving extensive damage for several blocks in its wake. The streets were littered with toppled tress and power lines, and thousands of homes and businesses were without power.

"The total debris cleanup will be weeks at this point," said Lee Smithson, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

