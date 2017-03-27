Ariz. man's attempt to burglarize school goes south thanks to baggy pants

One man's attempt to burglarize a Tucson, Arizona school went south when his pants got caught on the school's fence, leaving him hanging upside down. (Photo: Jesse Sensibar, Facebook)

TUCSON, Ariz. (WVEC) -- Thinking about stealing from a school? Well, make sure to skip the baggy pants or you might end up like a wannabe burglar in Arizona.

One man's attempt to burglarize a school in Tucson went topsy-turvy when his pants got caught in the school's fence.

This left him hanging upside down, pants around his ankles and, needless to say, looking pretty at fault for his attempt.

A driver cruised by the scene and took a picture and posted it to Facebook, which garnered 400 reactions and more than 400 shares.

The witness admits he was going to help him off the fence, but when he got back around to the scene of the crime fifteen minutes later, police were taking the man into custody.

© 2017 WVEC-TV