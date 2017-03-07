A Day Without a Woman: Here's what you need to know
Led by the same organization that created the Women's March on Washington, this time the group is urging women to refrain from any kind of labor or spending to show the value of women on March 8, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK
WUSA 9:25 AM. EST March 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother of 2 died in Waldorf, Md. car crash
-
Man dies after fighting over parking
-
Two seniors killed in Charles Co. car accident
-
Va. man running for delegate thinks women shouldn't vote
-
Father stabbed to death at a mall
-
2 killed after car collides with utility pole
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
Monday night weather forecast
-
New PTSD center opens for firefighters, paramedics
-
Suspect wanted for stabbing security guard to death
More Stories
-
3 injured in paintball attacks in DC, police sayMar. 7, 2017, 6:39 a.m.
-
Funding for refugees often falls shortMar. 6, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
Rockville considers new immigration enforcement rulesMar. 7, 2017, 12:32 a.m.