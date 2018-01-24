Mother's boyfriend charged with murder of Mariah Woods

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. -- The boyfriend of Mariah Woods' mother was charged Wednesday with first degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of the 3-year-old that grasped national attention.

The charges filed against 32-year-old Adolphus Earl Kimrey II come after Mariah's December autopsy revealed her cause of death was due to chloroform toxicity.

Mariah was first reported missing November 26. Multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers worked tirelessly to find the child.

"The search included numerous local, state and federal agencies," Onslow County Sheriff's Office said. "Leads developed during the investigation led detectives to the Holly Shelter Creed bridge in Pender County where a dive team recovered Mariah's Body on December 2."

On the day Mariah's body was found, Kimrey was charged with obstruction of justice, conceal an unattended death, possession of stolen goods, second degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering. Kimrey has been in custody since December 2 pending further charges which came in Wednesday.

Kimrey has now been charged with first degree murder, felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury/death. He has been placed under a no bond and is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Mariah's mother, Kristy Woods, has been cooperative with authorities, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said.

