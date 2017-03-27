Mother of abused child wants Michigan abuser registry

This provided photo shows Erica Hammel and her son, Wyatt. Hammel is pushing legislation to create a public registry for convicted child abusers. (Photo: Provided)

LANSING, MICH. - A mother whose infant son was disabled by an ex-husband's girlfriend is now pushing a bipartisan effort to create a public registry of convicted abusers similar to what already exists for sex offenders.

The legislation, introduced this month in both the House and Senate, is called "Wyatt's Law," in honor of Wyatt Rewoldt, who was 1 year old when his father's girlfriend shook him, causing permanent developmental disabilities. Wyatt's mother, Erica Hammel, had concerns about the girlfriend, Rachel Edwards, but was unable to find records of her two previous child abuse convictions.

Hammel couldn't convince a court to limit the woman's access to her son.

Had a publicly available registry existed, "I truly believe it would have prevented my son … from being abused," the 28-year-old St. Clair Shores mother said.

Wyatt is now 4 years old.

The legislation would require those criminally convicted of child abuse to register with law enforcement for up to 10 years. The Michigan State Police would have to maintain a publicly searchable database that includes the convict's photo; name; date of birth; home, work and school addresses; a summary of their convictions; and their registration status.

Unlike sex offenders, the law does not limit where abusers can live or work, but does provide penalties for those who fail to register.

"We have to hold people accountable," one of the bill's sponsors, state Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, said in a written statement. "No parent should ever be left feeling like they ‘should have done more.’”

Wyatt's Law would not apply to parents under court jurisdiction or who lose their parental rights through Children's Protective Services cases. Those happen in civil, not criminal court, and many parents targeted by CPS are not charged with crimes.

The legislation is sure to face criticism. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, for example, says registries can do more harm than good, including discouraging families from reporting abuse out of fear their family troubles will become easily accessible online.

"A public registry has all kinds of horrible unintended and collateral consequences," Shelli Weisberg, political director of the ACLU of Michigan, said.

Hammel had little sympathy.

"If you don't want to be on the registry, don't hurt a child," she said, adding: "I don't think (Wyatt's Law) is going to solve every problem in this state that we have with child abuse, but I do believe it will save lives."

Similar legislation was introduced last term, but failed to advance. Hammel thinks this year's bills have a better chance because of their bipartisan support. In addition to Schuitmaker, sponsors include state Sens. Curtis Hertel Jr., D-Meridian Township, and Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, and state Reps. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, Vanessa Guerra, D-Saginaw, and Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Jones, will consider the Senate bills Tuesday.

Edwards, the woman who shook Wyatt, was sentenced in 2015 to up to 10 years in prison. This month, she was denied parole and will remain in prison at least another year.

