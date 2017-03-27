Mother 'livid' over son's treatment by TSA at DFW Airport

Mother is outraged by TSA's pat down of son

A mother is "livid" after she said her family was "treated like dogs" by TSA officials at DFW International Airport.

Jennifer Williamson posted a video on Facebook Sunday morning that shows her son, Aaron, being patted down by a TSA agent. You can see the agent speak to the boy, then begin to pat down his back side, before moving to the front.

Williamson writes that Aaron was kept for over an hour while he was checked out. She had asked agents to screen him in "other ways" because he has Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD).

"He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying 'I don't know what I did. What did I do?'" Williamson writes.

She adds that two DFW Airport police officers also joined the pat down at one point.

"Somehow these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in," she says.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Facebook post had more than 17,300 shares.

The TSA has not responded to WFAA's request for comment.

