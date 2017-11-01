Mother admits to whipping, choking son before he allegedly killed himself

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Police in Memphis are investigating the suicide of a 10-year-old boy after his mother reportedly disciplined him with an extension cord.

CBS affiliate WREG reported on Monday that authorities were called to an apartment on Saturday where they discovered 10-year-old Jaheim McKinzie "unresponsive in an ambulance." Police said the child was bleeding from his chest. He passed away from injuries less than an hour later.

The boy's mother, Robin McKinzie, reportedly told first responders on the scene that she was using an extension cord to punish her son. McKinzie said she used the cord to whip and choke her son as a "form of punishment."

McKinzie spoke with officers and said that after the punishment, her son got angry and ran into the kitchen. She said he grabbed a knife and stabbed himself with a knife.

A close friend of the mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said that McKinzie became distant within the past year.

"All I can say is that she was a good mother and her son was her life," the friend said. "Her son was her life."

McKinzie is being charged with aggravated child abuse charge and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

