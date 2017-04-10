Moose rescued on Hungry Jack Lake

A young female moose was rescued on Hungry Jack Lake Monday. (Photo: Courtesy Bob McCloughan)

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. - A moose was rescued after falling through the ice on Hungry Jack Lake Monday.





The lake is about 20 minutes up the Gunflint Trail from Grand Marais, Minnesota. Hungry Jack Lodge Owner Forrest Parson was the one who first saw the young female moose in trouble and called the DNR and volunteer fire department for help.

Parson helped clear a path for the rescuers to get out to the struggling moose. Then Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Chief Jim Morrison teamed up with Bob McCloughan of Bearskin Lodge and Dave Seaton of Hungry Jack Outfitters to rescue her. They brought two canoes out and, using a tow strap, managed to pull the moose to thicker ice within about an hour.

“We had to try a few different angles,” Seaton told Visit Cook County Minnesota. “It took a while, a little encouragement, before she caught her breath and was able to walk herself to shore.”

Seaton said he thought the moose may have been chased onto the ice by a local wolf pack.

