Sutherland Springs pastor's wife, grieving mother thanks 'angel flight buddy'

Sherri Pomeroy said she wanted to thank her "angel flight buddy." (Photo: KENS)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, were out of town when the mass shooting broke out at First Baptist Church Sunday.

Sherri said at press conference Monday that she had to fly back from Florida after hearing the news. Their 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, was killed.

"I especially wanted to thank American Airlines, who took great care of me, and my angel flight buddy, Chris, wherever you are," she said.

She also said she will take comfort in the fact that her daughter was surrounded by her "church family" when she was killed.

© 2017 KENS-TV