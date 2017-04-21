Missing Tennessee girl found, teacher arrested after month-long search
Former Middle Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested in northern California and Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old girl authorities say he kidnapped, is safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. (April 20, 2017)
WUSA 9:57 AM. EDT April 21, 2017
