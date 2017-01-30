Missing red panda may have left Virginia Zoo

Sunny the red panda, has been missing from the Virginia Zoo since Tuesday, Jan. 24. (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The search is still on for Sunny, the red panda who went missing from the Virginia Zoo earlier this week.

Investigators believe Sunny has not made her way out of the zoo after search dogs tracked her scent to the same area of the facility.

On Friday, the Zoo started observing an area of interest behind the Zoo's Asian animal exhibits using a drone.

The footage is now under review.

Staff & community members worked tirelessly again today searching for Sunny. Have hope she in still on Zoo grounds. https://t.co/j8i7beiMCs pic.twitter.com/7sG6jl5DDl — The Virginia Zoo (@VirginiaZoo) January 26, 2017

Zoo officials also say the search will continue internally with Zoo Crew volunteers and staff who will build surveillance into their daily activities.

They will no longer organize additional public search parties at this time. However, they encourage members of the community to look within their neighborhoods and back yards, check garages and sheds as well as check under porches and in the eves of any outbuildings.

Red pandas are among the hardier cold-weather animals that live at the Virginia Zoo. (Photo: Virginia Zoo)

If anyone believes they've sighted Sunny, they ask that you all the Virginia Zoo Hotline immediately by calling (757) 777-7899.

If no staff member from the Zoo answers, please leave a detailed message including your name, location and animal description of the sighting.

You can also text photos of the animal sighting to the hotline number.

Zoo staffers encourage you not to touch, feed or capture Sunny, but to just keep her in your sight at all times if possible.

