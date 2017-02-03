News

Missing mom, baby returns to Va. home

Read Story
Falls-Church

Falls Church teen celebrates beating brain cancer

Read Story Matt Yurus
Springfield

Female human remains found in Springfield

Read Story
Maryland

MISSING: 27-year-old woman from Prince George's Co.

Read Story
Maryland

Grandmother charged after 1-year-old grandson overdoses on methadone

Read Story
Forecast

A few showers Sunday, turning very windy Monday

Read Story WUSA Weather Team
HEADLINES

Updated 9:35 AM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Watch these seniors' adorable spoof of 'Carpool Karaoke'

      Watch these seniors' adorable spoof of 'Carpool Karaoke'
    • Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl

      Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Washington, DC
    9 AM
    49°
    3 PM
    60°
    9 PM
    53°
    3 AM
    41°