- Dc
Metro SafeTrack work resumes on the Blue line Metro's SafeTrack is returning after taking a break during the holidays.
- Dc
- 23 hours ago
- Local
Betsy DeVos protesters gather at Dept. of Education 'Hey, Hey, ho, ho, B. Devos has got to go.' That was the battle cry in front of the U.S. Department of Education in Southwest D.C. on Saturday afternoon.
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- Local
One dead, another injured in Montgomery Co. shooting The victim in a Montgomery County homicide allegedly agreed to meet the suspect(s) at the location where he was shot, police said.
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- Local
New technology tracks child predators online in real time New technology is being used to try to rescue children before it's too late.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Maryland
MISSING: 63-year-old from Prince George's Co. Police need your help locating a missing 63-year-old woman from Prince George's County, Maryland.
- Maryland
- 20 hours ago
- Local
ICE arrests alleged 'criminal aliens' in Northern Virginia
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Verify: Did police burn protesters' tents?
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Maryland
Carjacking suspect still on loose after police chase ends at Maryland Live! Casino A man was arrested following a carjacking pursuit from D.C. to Hanover, Maryland Friday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
- Maryland
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Millions withheld from Metro after states, DC miss safety deadline Metro is temporarily losing some federal funding over safety concerns on the rails.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Dc
MISSING: 15-year-old from DC Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old from D.C.
- Dc
- 19 hours ago
- Health-Alert
Health Alert: Is it a boy or a girl? Is it a boy or a girl? Knowing mom's blood pressure numbers before pregnancy could provide the answer.
- Health-Alert
- 23 hours ago
- Life
Special Needs Kids Find Jobs Thanks to Teacher One of our Golden Spatula winners is extending their work opportunities to special needs students at Dreher High School. It's a gift one teacher worked hard to get them.
- Life
- 30 minutes ago
- Local
Power company electrocutes Valentine's Day balloons to make a point APS showed us what happens when the shiny, metallic balloons hit power lines, and advised celebrants never to release them. Deflate and throw away when done.
- Local
- 13 hours ago
- Superbowl
Lt. Gov. asks Texas Rangers to help in search for Brady's jersey Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has asked the Texas Rangers to help Houston Police in finding Tom Brady's missing jersey.
- Superbowl
- 17 hours ago
- Life
16-year-old McDonald's worker praised for helping boy with autism A 16-year-old McDonald's employee is being praised for going above and beyond to help a 7-year-old customer with autism .
- Life
- 22 hours ago
