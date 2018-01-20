POTOMAC, MD. (WUSA9) - UPDATE: According to police, Sean Daniel Lough has been found.

Montgomery County Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Potomac area man.



Sean Daniel Lough, 36, of Potomac Crest Drive, was last in touch with family members via text on the afternoon of Friday, January 19.

Police said Lough's family had not seen or heard from him for approximately one week before receiving that text message.



Lough is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Police believe Lough may be driving a gray, 2014 Honda Civic, with Maryland tags 5CK0592.



Police and family members are concerned for Lough’s physical and emotional welfare.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lough or his vehicle are asked to call the Montgomery County police’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.



