Minnesota man paralyzed in accident becomes father of triplets
Bill Heilman, of Le Center, Minnesota, has learned to sail through the impossible. He whizzes down hallways in his wheelchair at Mayo Clinic, unfazed by any limitations as an incomplete quadriplegic, and after a life taking on challenges, he's adapting to
KARE 6:41 AM. EDT August 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Are you one of those unlucky people who bought the fake solar eclipse glasses?
-
Candlelight vigil held in Charlottesville
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Couple may have to pay for sinkholes
-
VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved?
-
Activists replace confederate statues
-
Mom accused of molesting kids,selling videos
-
VERIFY: Is bottled water left in the heat dangerous to drink?
-
Confederate standoff in Southern Maryland
-
Wednesday night weather forecast
More Stories
-
Kevin Durant parade causes closures ThursdayAug 17, 2017, 6:12 a.m.
-
President Trump's lawyer forwards racist email…Aug 17, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
Impromptu candlelight vigil held for Charlottesville at UVAAug 16, 2017, 9:43 p.m.