Mexican politician sits on border wall to send Trump a message

Mexican congressman Braulio Guerra scaled the border wall to make a statement about Trump's immigration stances in Tijuana. (Photo: Braulio Guerra/Twitter)

A Mexican politician tweeted photos and a video sitting on a border wall Thursday.

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from Queretaro, said he wanted to show how President Donald Trump’s plans for a new wall are “unnecessary.”

Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

“I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here,” Guerra said in a video. “It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall.”

Escalé el Muro con EEUU. Mira @realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y daña nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

In January, President Trump signed two controversial immigration-related executive orders, including efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border. The plans call for the immediate building of a southern border wall, new public or private detention facilities, the hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents and 10,000 immigration officers, and shutting off federal funds for cities that refuse to inform federal officials about undocumented immigrants in their custody.

Guerra's actions continued a conversation on Twitter about how effective a wall would be to keep people out of the U.S. Some replied with support for Guerra, saying he showed wall construction would be "useless." Americans also chimed in.

Con este vídeo del diputado Braulio Guerra, se demuestra lo inútil e innecesario qué es la construcción del Muro de Donald Trump. https://t.co/ZtMJyjiX2J — Juan Guillermo (@eidoscw) March 3, 2017

@BraulioPRI Most US citizens agree with Mr Guerra. — The Tire Guy (@HortonTod) March 3, 2017

Some questioned if the congressman really climbed the wall, asking him why he didn’t post photos scaling the wall.

Escalé el Muro con EEUU. Mira @realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y daña nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

Others saw it as an opportunity to brush up on their Photoshop skills.

😂😂😂😂😂😂son muy divertidos 😂😂😂😂no paro de reír. Braulio Guerra pic.twitter.com/fdz2dVpFPA — Sandra Guerra (@SanGuerra_) March 2, 2017

Trump supporters said the tweets actually showed the need for a new wall.

@BraulioPRI No wonder Trump wants to build the wall. The current border is a joke. — TRUMP#MAGA🐸 (@Ismail_Jahan1) March 3, 2017

Gregory Korte and David Jackson contributed to this report.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)