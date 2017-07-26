'Masked bandit' breaks INTO Va. Beach Correctional Center

Bandit the raccoon peaks out from behind a window at the jail's Canteen, where snacks for the inmates are stored. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A bandit broke into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, not out of it.

By "bandit" we mean the 1-year-old raccoon from Georgia, nicknamed Bandit.

It stowed away on a pallet from Georgia that was delivering a toolbox to the facility two weeks ago.

The raccoon entered the jail through a small hole in between two of the buildings and made a home inside the wall.

Bandit liked the jail so much he decided to stay.

Animal Control guessed that because he has stayed he has likely found a source of food and water. They also say he appears to be healthy and does not have contact with people inside the jail or access to the inside of the facility.

After some investigation, the Sheriffs' Office determined Bandit has an escape route: a small hole that's too tiny for an adult human, but the right size for a juvenile raccoon.

He frequently makes appearances at the window for the jail's Canteen, where snacks for the inmates are stored.

Check out this video from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center of their new little friend:

