Man killed over stolen boat that he didn't steal; shop owner charged: Sheriff

David Wayne Gore (Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C.-- The owner of a North Carolina boat shop shot and killed a man he incorrectly thought stole a boat from him earlier this month, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker said 57-year-old Gore Marine owner David Gore confronted two men at an abandoned lumber mill in Kelly around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after getting information a $200,000 boat stolen on Dec. 17 from his Wilmington business might be there.

McVicker says Gore shot 34-year-old Allen Blanchard in the head and he died Monday. A second man was not hurt.

McVicker said in a statement that the men had no connection to the stolen boat.

Gore is charged with murder.

