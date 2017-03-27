Man caught on video stealing Yorkie from front porch

Spider was taken from the porch of his Atlanta home

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is looking for her dog after watching home surveillance video of him being taken. Now, she's reaching out for help identifying the young man seen grabbing him off the porch Sunday morning between a five minute window.

Spider is an 8-year-old brown and black Yorkie who lives on Boulder Rd. His owner Meredith Mason described him as "freshly groomed and very friendly."

This video shows a young man wearing a dashiki walk up to the home, grab the dog and walk away.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 17 to 20 years old with a slim build, a box haircut and a multi-colored dashiki.

Mason said he also suffers from a condition that causes his hind legs to dislocate. She said he has a chip and was only wearing a black harness when he was taken.

She told police it was routine for her to let Spider stay on the front porch alone in the morning. She noticed Spider was missing when she didn't hear him make any noise.

A neighbor caught the man on surveillance video walking a large dog while holding the Yorkie in his hand.

