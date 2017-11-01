Lonzo Ball is taking the blame for the Lakers' poor start

Oct 28, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) warms up prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 2-4 start and are 29th in the league in offensive efficiency.

Lonzo Ball said that is his fault.

The rookie point guard told reporters Monday that the team not playing well should fall onto his shoulders.

"I feel like it's been a little bad lately, but we definitely have a chance to pick it up. I feel like we've been walking the ball up too much and that's my fault because I'm the point guard," he said. "It's a team game, we all play for each other and we win or lose as a team, but I like to take the blame when we lose."

Ball is averaging 10 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 turnovers per game. He is shooting 28% from 3-point range and 31% overall.

Ball said that taking the blame for his team's play is something that always has been the case for him.

"That's how I was brought up, I'm not going to change," he said, saying that's how his father LaVar, taught him. "When I started at 6, he's been coaching me the same way my whole life."

