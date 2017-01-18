Your City, Your Voice: Trump's replacement for Obamacare

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Leading up to Inauguration Day, WUSA9 is listening to viewers about their hopes and questions for the next president, Donald Trump.

One issue several people were concerned about is Donald Trump's replacement for Obamacare.

Mr. Trump wants congress to replace it with a new plan.

“What’s going to happen with the Affordable Care Act. Are they really going to repeal it without having a plan in place? Will the democrats let them do that and not participate in what I call fixing it?," asked Jeffrey Fisher of Oxon Hill, Md.

People are really worried about losing coverage. Now, a new report says that could happen.

This report is from the Congressional Budget Office. It’s a nonpartisan group.

It says Congress repealing Obamacare could leave millions without coverage. It estimates 18 million people would lose coverage within a year of the law going away. Almost double that in ten years.

The seven-year-old law is known formally as the Affordable Care Act. It requires everyone have health insurance. President-elect Trump calls it a disaster.

He tells The Washington Post his replacement will mean “insurance for everybody.”



"It sounds like a great idea. I think Americans would be delighted if he would deliver on this promise. But people who have worked on healthcare for decades don’t understand how that’s going to work," said Sharon Pettypiece with Bloomberg News.



Mr. Trump says he’s working on his replacement plan. He says it will come out sometime after inauguration day.

