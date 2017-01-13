Your City, Your Voice: Trump's Conflicts of Interest

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Leading up to the inauguration, we're talking to residents about the inauguration and President-elect Donald Trump.

We call it Your City, Your Voice.

It’s your chance to voice your hopes, concerns, excitement, and fears about the next administration.

Shasta Ruble from Fort Washington, Md. says she’s concerned about Mr. Trump’s businesses. She fears there’s a conflict of interest now that he’s going to be president.



“The thing is the President of the United States should not be involved in different businesses. For personal … You should be invested in the country itself… not your own personal issues there," said Ruble.

The future of the Trump Organization was in folders placed in front of reporters on Wednesday. It was Trump’s first press conference since taking office.

"I could run the Trump Organization and I could run the country and I'd do a very good job, but I wouldn't do it," said Trump.



Worried that’s not the case, plenty of people sounded off in our Your City, Your Voice booth.



“What businessman can actually pull himself away from a business he started?," asked one person.

Mr. Trump said he would be turning over his personal investments to a trust and hand over control of his business to his adult sons.

Sheri Dillon, Donald Trump's attorney, wants there to be no doubts in the minds of the American public that he is completely isolating himself from his business interests.



The Trump business empire includes resorts, the Trump Tower and even the new Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. The building is leased from the federal government. Its attorneys have stayed away from calling this a conflict of interest.

“He’s been a businessman for so many years – I just don’t know if he can actually let go totally," another person said.

