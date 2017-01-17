Your City, Your Voice: Trump least popular candidate in 4 decades

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Leading up to Inauguration Day, WUSA9 is listening to viewers about their hopes and questions for the next president, Donald Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office Friday as the least popular incoming president in four decades, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Michelle Collins lives in Washington. She’s concerned about how Trump will unify the country. She says it feels more divided than ever.



“Right now we’re torn. Our nation is torn," said Collins. "Our city right here is torn. We have those that are in favor of him and those that aren’t. It shouldn’t really be about money as far as trade and everything. I think it’s going to be really rough on everyone.”

Mr. Trump’s approval rating is more than 20 points lower than any incoming president since 1993.



In our Your City, Your Voice booth, there were new concerns about the most controversial inauguration in recent memory.

Kyla Hasemeyer voted for the first time. She voted for Donald Trump.



“It is so divided right now. Just see what everyone thinks and if they’re finally going to warm up to the idea of him as president," said Hasemeyer.



A new Washington Post poll says Americans favor Trump only 40 percent. President Obama came into office with 84 percent approval. George W. Bush had 72 percent approval.

Mr. Trump responded on Twitter. He called the polls rigged.



The Trump Transition Team has its own theories. It blames the President-elect’s tense relationship with the media.



"All the controversy and all the skepticism that continues form the campaign in a particularly American way will vanish in that moment of power transferring to partisan to partisan in the most democratic peaceful manner," said Tom Barrack, Presidential Inauguration Committee Chair.



Congress could take a cue from Mr. Trump’s approval ratings. He needs them for his promises, like dismantling Obamacare.

So far, Republicans have helped him. More than 35 house Democrats plan to boycott Trump’s inaugural speech.



"It's like being the walking-wounded, right. It is always, everybody is always gunning for us, and we are just supposed to look the other way at all times," said Trump Advisor KellyAnne Conway.



