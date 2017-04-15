You will now have to pay to park near the National Mall

(Photo: Michael Quander, WUSA9) (Photo: Michael Quander)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Several people along the National Mall utilized the free parking in the area on Saturday, but the free street parking in the area is soon to be a thing of the past.

The National Park Service announced 90 pay stations are going up in May.

Drivers who want to park in the areas around the National Mall will now have to pay $2 per hour between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., including weekends and holidays.

“I mean $2 is not bad for parking, but at the same time free is better and this is a high tourist traffic area,” Sherwood Robinson said.

The NPS said the new meters will help with driver turnover in the area, and the revenue will help fund the DC Circulator’s National Mall route.

“Well, I just know that a change is going to make it a little difficult but that happens in a lot of things. You know? You appreciate it while you can and when it changes you'll have to adapt,” one woman said.

The changes are expected to go into effect on June 12.

Customers can pay with cash, debit, credit, or on a mobile app.

There will be 90 pay stations up and down the National Mall. Installation is expected to begin in May. Meters will be active in June @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/iLaCIQI55q — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) April 15, 2017

The metered parking will be implemented in the following areas:

· Constitution Avenue NW between 15th Street NW and 22nd Street NW;

· Independence Avenue SW between 15th Street and Maine Avenue;

· Jefferson Drive SW;

· Madison Drive NW;

· Ohio Drive SW between 23rd Street SW and Inlet Bridge;

· Parkway Drive NW; and

· West Basin Drive SW

Parking lots that will become metered include those at the Tidal Basin (off of Maine Avenue SW); on Buckeye Drive SW (next to the tennis courts in East Potomac Park); and Lots A, B and C on Ohio Drive SW in East Potomac Park.

