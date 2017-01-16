WUSA9's Kristen Berset battles cancer for second time

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 sports anchor Kristen Berset is stepping away from the anchor desk as she fights cancer for the second time.

“I’m going to be back stronger, healthier, happier than before,” Berset exclaimed with tears in her eyes.

She was first diagnosed in 2009 at the age of 27. After undergoing surgery and treatment, she was declared cancer-free two years ago.

But just before Thanksgiving, she was diagnosed with breast cancer again.

“We are a family, and we have your back regardless of what happens,” anchor Lesli Foster told KB, as she’s affectionately known as at WUSA9. “We have you tonight, and we have you at 11, and you have us always.”

“Your support has meant so much to me, and I’m going to feel that love and those prayers over the next several weeks,” KB said.

Kristen said the prognosis is great, and knowing the fighter she is, all of us at WUSA9 know she will pull through stronger than ever before.

You can send KB your encouraging thoughts and prayers using #KBStrong and tweeting her @KristenBerset.

Thank you for wrapping your arms around @KristenBerset with warm thoughts of support. She's a fighter. And, a winner. #KBStrong https://t.co/fd3s6bOr3n — leslifoster (@leslifoster) January 16, 2017

Pulling for my friend, @kristenberset A photo posted by Francis Abbey (@francisabbey) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

