WUSA9 Verify project aims for transparency

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 is launching a new way to tell stories, all in the name of transparency.

The project is called Verify. We’re hoping to give you a look at how a story comes together.

“It’s very important for us at WUSA9 to pull back the curtain,” said Michael Valentine, WUSA9 News Manager. “We have no secrets. And we want to show people how we make the soup.”

Our goal is to gather questions from viewers and bring them along as we work to find the answers. This allows us to spend time on a topic and really dig in.

“We want our consumers to understand we’re in it with them, we’ll answer the questions they have, and we’re their champions,” Valentine said.

Do you have a question you want answered? It could be about the Trump Administration, immigration, money matters, or something random you’ve always been curious about.

