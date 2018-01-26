WUSA9 reporter charged with DUI

WUSA9 Reporter Michael Quander was arrested for driving under the influence early Monday morning.

Quander was stopped by the Maryland State Police after he turned the wrong way down Central Avenue in Prince George’s County, MD in his personal vehicle.

He was given a breathalyzer test and blew over the legal limit, according to the arrest report.

Quander was arrested and charged with a DUI and was released to a family member.

WUSA9 Station President and General Manager Richard Dyer said, “In our newscasts we often report on DUIs, and this case is no different. It’s a serious matter and we’re addressing all aspects of the incident.”

