WUSA9 remembers Jim Vance

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's been a tough day for journalists in Washington after the death of longtime NBC4 anchor Jim Vance.

He has worked at the station since 1969. He has had a huge impact on the community during his time here.

Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man," said Jackie Bradford, the president and general manager of NBC4.

WUSA9 staff remembers Jim Vance:

Thoughts & prayers with family & colleagues of legendary DC news anchor Jim Vance, who died this morning. What a class act. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rFS3TDpYqN — Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) July 22, 2017

The younger generation should know more about who Jim Vance was. Change your profile pic for a couple days to start the conversation @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/MUBMYvvfQJ — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) July 22, 2017

My prayers and condolences to Jim Vance's family. He is deeply missed already. https://t.co/27s35fXK73 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 22, 2017

Trying to hold back tears right now. We just learned Jim Vance passed away this morning. He was 75. #RIP https://t.co/ZEBrYJ7ioX — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) July 22, 2017

