WUSA9 remembers Jim Vance

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's been a tough day for journalists in Washington after the death of longtime NBC4 anchor Jim Vance.
He has worked at the station since 1969. He has had a huge impact on the community during his time here.
Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man," said Jackie Bradford, the president and general manager of NBC4.
Remembering the #oneandonly @jimvance4 who died this a-m. My thoughts & prayers are w/his family & his @nbcwashington colleagues. @wusa9— Andrea Roane (@abuddy) July 22, 2017
New! My good friend, the best, kappa brother, confidant, has passed! RIP Jim Vance. @wusa9 @PGCountyScoop,@NWDCScoop @SEDCScoop @nbc pic.twitter.com/02svET6i9A— bruce johnson (@brucejohnson9) July 22, 2017
Thoughts & prayers with family & colleagues of legendary DC news anchor Jim Vance, who died this morning. What a class act. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rFS3TDpYqN— Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) July 22, 2017
The younger generation should know more about who Jim Vance was. Change your profile pic for a couple days to start the conversation @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/MUBMYvvfQJ— Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) July 22, 2017
My prayers and condolences to Jim Vance's family. He is deeply missed already. https://t.co/27s35fXK73— Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 22, 2017
Trying to hold back tears right now. We just learned Jim Vance passed away this morning. He was 75. #RIP https://t.co/ZEBrYJ7ioX— Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) July 22, 2017
