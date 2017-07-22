WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

WUSA9 remembers Jim Vance

WUSA 4:31 PM. EDT July 22, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's been a tough day for journalists in Washington after the death of longtime NBC4 anchor Jim Vance.

RELATED: NBC4 Washington anchor Jim Vance dies
 

He has worked at the station since 1969. He has had a huge impact on the community during his time here. 

Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man," said Jackie Bradford, the president and general manager of NBC4.

WUSA9 staff remembers Jim Vance:

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories