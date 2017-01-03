Workout safety could make or break your New Year's resolution

(Photo: Ian Smith)

BRYAN, Texas - If you're one of the many people aiming to get fit in the new year, how you do it could determine your success.

"The injuries. Really, that's the main thing we want to avoid," said Rigo Mata, the general manager for Aerofit Carter Creek.

Mata says newcomers should start with machines because they allow for controlled, stabilized movements. The risk is also lower for injury.

Once you move to regular weights, you need to take steps to protect yourself. It all starts with warming up.

"For the first ten to 20 minutes I'm warming up," said Mo Owens, who strives to be a body builder. "Making sure my body's nice and loose before I even touch a weight."

Even basic exercises require a formula. You need to make sure your body is in the right position, your movements are consistent and that you don't load yourself down with too much weight. If you don't lift correctly, you could strain your joints and your muscles.

It's also a good idea to go through a consultation with a gym coach before starting any workout program.

