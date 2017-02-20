Women rally for equal rights in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Women across the State of Maryland are looking to build on the momentum of last month's Women's March in Washington, D.C.



About two hundred women showed up to a rally next to the Maryland Statehouse in Annapolis to voice their opinions about the year's legislative agenda.



Fran Inacio made the trip to Annapolis from Calvert County. She said it was important for her to let lawmakers know how women feel about certain issues.



"We want to make our voices heard," she said.



Montgomery County Delegate Maricé Morales helped organize the Women's Rally in Annapolis. She told WUSA9 some of the big issues this year for Maryland women include the possible establishment of earned sick leave and the expansion of protections for pregnant workers.



Morales said women need to know they can express their opinions on the topics to their representatives.



"I'm here to tell you, that here in Annapolis, your lawmakers are super accessible," she said.



Diana Philip, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland, echoed the need for more women to be involved in state politics.



"I think that folks seem kind of removed from all of the different kind of measures that are being considered here [in Annapolis] every year," she said. "So, it's important for folks to know."



