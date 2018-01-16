WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman, believed to be in her 70s was hit by flying glass after a bullet struck her car in Northeast, D.C., according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Gales Place Tuesday morning.

Police say there was a shooting and a bullet struck the glass of the vehicle and the person inside of the car was cut by flying glass.

There is currently no suspect.

© 2018 WUSA-TV