Woman struck by flying glass after bullet hits car in Northeast, DC

Arielle Buchmann, WUSA 9:49 AM. EST January 16, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman, believed to be in her 70s was hit by flying glass after a bullet struck her car in Northeast, D.C., according to police. 

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Gales Place Tuesday morning. 

Police say there was a shooting and a bullet struck the glass of the vehicle and the person inside of the car was cut by flying glass. 

There is currently no suspect. 

 

 

 

