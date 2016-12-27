Woman, juvenile hit in Aspen Hill

Two pedestrians hit in Montgomery County (Photo: Pete Piringer)

ASPEN HILL, MD (WUSA9) - A woman and a juvenile were hit in Aspen Hill Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

Police say the woman patient is believed to be in her upper 20's and was flown to shock trauma. The woman suffered serious injury to one of her legs.

Police say the juvenile was also flown to a children's hospital.

The intersection of Independence Avenue at Connecticut Avenue is close due to police activity.

Connecticut Avenue at Georgia Avenue was was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

No further information has been released at this time.