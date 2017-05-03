Woman chased into Pennsylvania says she's Hillary Clinton

CHALKHILL, PA. (AP) - A Kentucky woman chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania told the trooper who finally stopped her she was Hillary Clinton.



Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Politowski says the suspect he arrested for drunken driving early Tuesday is really 36-year-old Holly Lynn Donahoo, of Louisville.



She was being chased by Garret County, Maryland sheriff's deputies and Maryland State police when she drove into Wharton Township, Fayette County, shortly before 1 a.m.



Politowski joined the chase from the Uniontown barracks and used spike strips to flatten Donahoo's tires. She was taken to Uniontown Hospital where police say she refused tests for drugs and alcohol and has been jailed on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing or eluding police.



Donahoo doesn't have an attorney and faces a preliminary hearing May 9.

