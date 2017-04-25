Winston-Salem Officer Helps Deer With Leg Stuck in Fence

Photo: Winston-Salem City Facebook Page

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- Police Officers' motto is to 'Protect and Serve'. And now we know that includes wildlife.

Monday morning a Winston-Salem police officers was captured in a photo helping a female deer whose leg was caught in a fence. According to caption on the city's Facebook page it was due to the heavy rain and mud.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The officer went above and beyond the call of duty and cut some branches so the deer could continue on its destination. We have not heard if the deer was wanted for questioning in any missing berries or food from any gardens in the area!

For officer Cruise it was probably just another day at the office with a wildlife twist. Either way we commend him and all the men and women who serve and protect us daily.

Copyright 2017 WFMY