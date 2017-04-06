Winds rip off roof at church next to Gonzaga College High School

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Severe weather caused significant damage to the St. Aloysius Church on the campus of Gonzaga High School.

Part of the church’s roof flew off as high winds swept through the area of North Capital Street and H Street on Thursday.

The school’s headmaster tweeted, “Everyone on Eye Street is okay - no one was harmed in the damage done to St. Al’s.”

The DC Fire Department told WUSA9 that people were inside of the building when the storm ripped part of the roof off but they were evacuated safely.

Students were placed inside of classrooms until everything was deemed safe for them to leave out of a back entrance.

The school posted on it’s website that the church did suffer additional damage inside of the church and other various locations on campus.

The school is asking for monetary support as they work to repair the damages in the coming days.

N. Capitol St. between H and K St. is shut down after the roof blew off of Gonzaga high school during severe weather @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4x3Zpytmdq — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) April 6, 2017

