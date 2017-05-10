Wieters' 2-run single gives Nationals 7-6 win over Orioles

WASHINGTON (AP) - Matt Wieters hit a winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former team, and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat Baltimore 7-6 Wednesday night and end the Orioles' six-game winning streak.
Washington trailed 6-2 in the seventh before coming back. Down by two in the ninth, the Nationals rallied against Brad Brach (0-1), serving as Baltimore's closer while Zach Britton is on the disabled list.
Jayson Werth led off the ninth with a homer, and Bryce Harper doubled. With one out, an intentional walk and a single loaded the bases for Wieters, who hit a liner to right. Wieters signed with Washington in February following an eight-year run with Baltimore.
Matt Albers (2-0) - another former Oriole - struck out three straight batters for the win.
