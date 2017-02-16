WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - It's been named as the "snowless" winter and a "snow-lover's" nightmare. What's typically the snowiest part of the year, the first half of February, has been anything BUT that. If winter ended today -- this year would be DC's 3rd least snowy winter on record with just over a measly inch of snow.



What on earth has led to this road block of the snow-making machine in comparison to the past three years, which all featured well above-average snowfall?



This year: the cards have NOT been in our favor.



In order to get a good snow event across the DMV we need two things: cold air, and a dynamic storm system. This winter we have not seen much of either, and when one comes through the other has been lacking.



The warmth has been incredible this winter. Although we had one good cold snap in December and the start of January, the rest of January and February has been incredibly mild. A strong ridge has dominated the southeast US this winter, keeping the warm air in the place – and more importantly --- preventing any significant cold snaps to dive south into the Mid-Atlantic.





If we did have cold air in place, we'd still need a big storm system to come in to give us the prospect of getting over half a foot or a foot of snow. This winter the storm track has just NOT been working in our favor! The Pacific jet has been active – leading to a very active winter in the west, but with the storm track has stayed north of the strong southeast ridge, -- keeping the most recent storms contained in New England and the Northeast.





Snow-lovers: Will the pattern change before the cold air runs out? While we only focus on the next 7 days for specifics the trend through end of the month and start to March, is for warmer-than-average temperatures to dominate. The trends are NOT in our favor, but you can always hope.

(© 2017 WUSA)