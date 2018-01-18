Why did someone behead a llama statue in McLean?

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - A school community in Virginia is outraged, and looking for answers, after someone vandalized its iconic statue of llamas, by chopping off their heads. The statue has been in McLean, outside of The Potomac School, for half a century.

Administrators found the llamas beheaded on the morning of December 22, and immediately contacted police. Two of the decapitated heads were left by the base of the statue, while the third one was missing.

Nearly a month later, the case remains a mystery, and so the school is turning to a cash reward. The school is offering $5,000 for any information that can lead to an arrest. Shelley Dutton, a spokesperson for the school, said that the "beheading" is not a joking matter.

"It's kind of heartbreaking," she said.

"This is something that's important to the school for a very long time. The children recognize it and love it. The alumni from past decades come back to visit."

Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward, of up to $1,000.

Dutton said the llama statue was originally given as a gift by a parent of a teacher in the 1970's. It has since become an icon of the school.

"It doesn't make sense," she said. "It's very distressing for us."

