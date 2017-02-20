Whitetail ski resort stays open despite warm weather

MERCERSBURG PA (WUSA9) - Despite near record forms over the Presidents' Day weekend, at least one regional ski and snowboarding resort says it will remain open in with enough man made snow stockpiled to make it through even more warm weather.

"We're optimists," says Katrina Gayman of the Whitetail Mountain Resort.

"We have a full weekend of events this coming week and were very confident we'll be able to follow through with all of them ."

"This is not the end of winter, " Gayman said.

Whitetail remained fully open through the Presidents Day weekend, although it was clear the warm weather caused some customers to stay home. The high temperature Saturday was 71°.

"The weather is the bomb," said skier Meshelle Mahan of Severna Park Maryland who was soaking up sun on a patio after skiing in shorts. "It's hot but the snow is velevety," Mahan said.



