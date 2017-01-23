President Donald Trump delivers opening remarks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The White House has released more details about President Donald Trump's hiring freeze of civilian federal workers.

President Trump announced the decision Monday morning. Under the plan, only military personnel can be hired to work for the federal government. According to a Presidential memorandum, the Director of the Office of Personnel Management will only allow exemption the hiring of civilians when necessary.

The directive also calls for the reduction of the federal government workforce.

"Within 90 days of the date of this memorandum, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in consultation with the Director of OPM, shall recommend a long-term plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government's workforce through attrition," the President's memorandum reads.

None of President Trump's cabinet appointments will be impacted by the decision. The hiring freeze also appears to stall the hiring of contractors by the federal government.

Virginia Congresswoman, Rep. Barbara Comstock - R, said she does not support an across-the-board hiring freeze.

"It is better to look at priorities and areas where appropriate cuts can be made and where we can consolidate efforts or identify unnecessary costs that can be eliminated," said Comstock.

Meanwhile, Republican Gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart says the hiring freeze is probably a good idea.

"I think that Trump has got to find a way to reduce federal costs in order to make room for tax cuts," Stewart said.

The impact of the hiring freeze will only be apparent with time, but a 35-year-old study by the US Government Accountability Office paints a negative view of the practice.

It examined several hiring freezes during both the Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter administrations. It declared that they sometimes increased costs and disrupted agency operations.

