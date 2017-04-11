Police: Man inappropriately touches, exposes himself to teen girl

WHEATON, MD (WUSA9) - A man exposed himself and inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl on a Ride On bus in Wheaton, Maryland last month, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 30, police responded to the intersection of Randolph Road and Dalewood Drive for the report of an indecent exposure.

The victim told police she got on the bus at the Twinbrook Metro Station and sat on the back of bus. The suspect was already seated in the front.

The suspect moved to the back of the bus to sit next to her. The victim told police they had a brief conversation before the suspect inappropriately touched her and exposed himself to her.

The victim told the bus driver what happened when the bus stopped. The driver called police.

The suspect grabbed his bike and got off of the bus. He was last seen riding his bike south on Dalewood Drive and Randolph Road.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about this incident is asked to contact the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

