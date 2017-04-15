WHEATON, MD - Police need your help locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Wheaton, Maryland.

Sandra Yaritza Diaz was last seen leaving her home in the 11800 block of Selfridge Road on Thursday afternoon by family members.

Diaz parked her car outside of her home when she left. The car is still parked in front of the home. Her family and friends say they have not heard from her since she left.

Police and family are concerned from Diaz’s physical and emotional well-being.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sandra Yaritza Diaz is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

© 2017 WUSA-TV