Charges dropped against teen in deadly Wheaton Mall stabbings

WHEATON, MD. (WUSA9) - The charges against the 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing two people have been dropped, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office.

Angelo Lamont Jackson was charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder in the January 10 deaths of 24-year-old Angel Alfredo Pineda-Gomez and another man.

Officials said the charges were dropped due to “insufficient evidence.”

“As it is an on-going investigation we will refrain from further comment,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office Public Affairs Director Ramon Korionoff said.

