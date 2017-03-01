62-year-old woman assaulted during Md. home invasion, police say

Police lights (Photo: AP)

WHEATON, Md. (WUSA9) -- A 62-year-old woman has non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man who broke into her Wheaton home on February 24, Montgomery County police said.

The home invasion robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Windham Lane. Police said the victim was home alone and in her kitchen when she heard noise coming from the basement.

The woman went to look around and then saw the male suspect running up the basement stairs toward her. According to authorities the suspect got to the top of the stairs and then assaulted the victim. She lost consciousness.

Once she became conscious again, the victim noticed that property had been stolen from her home.

Police said the victim was taken to the local hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the suspect or this home invasion robbery to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

