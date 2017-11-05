1 person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Md.

WHEATON, MD. (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wheaton on Sunday Night.

One person is in the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: 2 shot overnight on H Street

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 12207 block of Veirs Mill Road. Police said they received a call about an assault at a shopping center around 8 p.m.

The officer responding to the incident shot one person. Police said that person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no further information at this time.

Officer-involved shooting: Preliminary info: 8:20 pm, MCP received call for assault in progress at shopping center, (more) — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 6, 2017

(cont) located at 12207 Veirs Mill Rd(corner of Veirs Mill and Randolph). Responding officer discharged firearm. One subject shot. (more) — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 6, 2017

(cont) Subject transported to hospital in serious condition. Public Information Officer en route to scene. (more) — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 6, 2017

(cont) MCP will provide additional information when it is confirmed. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 6, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV