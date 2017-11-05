WUSA
1 person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Md.

Montgomery County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wheaton on Sunday Night.

Murugi Thande, WUSA 11:45 PM. EST November 05, 2017

WHEATON, MD. (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wheaton on Sunday Night.

One person is in the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 12207 block of Veirs Mill Road. Police said they received a call about an assault at a shopping center around 8 p.m.

The officer responding to the incident shot one person. Police said that person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

There is no further information at this time.

