What's next after the Women's March

Washington, DC, U.S.A -- Some members of the '9 Ducklings' gather on the National Mall before The Women's March on Washington rally in Washington, D. C. on January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump. (Photo: Thomas P. Costello)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Will something concrete come out of the Women's March?

Millions demonstrated around the world on Saturday in opposition to Donald Trump's agenda. But was it just a one-day phenomenon, or will it actually lead to changes over the next 100 days?

RELATED: More than 1 million Metro trips taken for Women's March

The Women's March turned out more than a million people for nationwide demonstrations. Michelle Clooney of Reston took her seven-year-old daughter.

"I became really emotional when I got there because there was such the sense of community, and compassion. So many different kinds of people. It was one of the most moving experiences I've ever had," said Clooney.

Michelle didn't go the Women's March in DC. She went to the one in Winchester, Va. That's in Frederick County. Even though Virginia voted for Hillary Clinton, Frederick County voted for Trump with 65 % of the voters.

"And I was shocked by the crowd. It was huge with 1,200 people," said Clooney.

She calls the Women's March a "movement."

"I do. Absolutely. The momentum and this energy moving forward. And now we're all trying to organize and come up with ways where we can take actionable steps to make a difference in our life's by contacting our local members of congress demanding that our voices be heard," said Clooney.

Amy McPike from Brambleton took a bus with other Loudoun Democrats to the March.

RELATED: No arrests at D.C.'s Women's March

"I think the most important thing is that it provided us with a lot of energy to be able to go forward. But for me, it was never going to be a one day thing. I'm a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. For us, every day we're looking for ways that we can provide a safer community for our kids," said McPike.

Democrat Danielle Simms from Alexandria who hopes momentum from the March will carry into into Virginia's Governor race.

"I think we're going to be on fire this year. It'll be an interesting year," said Simms, an advocate for the environment.

But some women stayed home. Pro-life advocate Donna Rick Hughes says when organizers took a stand for reproductive rights, it left out many like her. She says it was a missed opportunity.

"Calling it a "women's" march was a little misleading. And so, what I would like to see, women talk about is how we can unify now. And what are the things that unify us as women? Many of us our moms, we're grandmothers, as I am. We're wives. We want equal pay for equal jobs. Those kinds of things are unifying issues," she said.

She's hoping to unify women around the issue of protecting children from sexual predators. She CEO of Enough is Enough.

(© 2017 WUSA)