What's being done to stop teens from joining gangs?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Monday night there’s concern for two more teens who may be in danger.

In the last month, there have been a string of missing teen cases in Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. Police say many of them are connected to gangs.



Seventeen-year-old Edvin Mendez of Falls Church and 14-year-old Sergio Triminio of Alexandria have both been missing since September.

Police say at the time they were reported missing, there was no reason to believe they were in imminent danger.



The rise in missing teens connected to gangs brings about the larger question: what is being done to prevent teens from joining? WUSA9 Spoke to a Montgomery County captain on Monday, who explained it’s almost as if they’re fighting an international battle.



It's more than 3,000 miles away and yet Montgomery County Police are still keeping an eye on Central America.



“MS-13 is this transnational criminal organization,” said Montgomery County Police Captain Paul Liquorie. He’s MCP’s Director of the Special Investigations Division.

Captain Liquorie went on to say, “where you have a big crackdown from the El Salvadorian Government on the gangs down there is putting a lot more pressure on the affiliates here in the United States to generate more revenue.”

That's when the Captain says they see the rise in MS13 gang activity. Virginia and Federal authorities noted this increase after a Gaithersburg 15-year-old with MS13 connections, was found dead in Virginia earlier this month.

In Maryland, Liquorie told WUSA9, “I can't say that we've had an increase overall. I think the most alarming thing to us and to other law enforcement agencies in the region is the level of violence that has gone up."

Family members say that's why the 18-year-old cousin of the 15-year-old found dead unexpectedly left their Montgomery County home this past weekend.



Police say MS13 targets younger Latinos and Hispanic immigrants who have links to El Salvador or come from weaker family structures. The county's approach to fighting this includes working with school resource officers and counselors on outreach and intervention. Even recreational centers are part of their solution, said Liquorie.

"Sometimes we're being made aware of recruiting that's going on after school,” he said as to why rec centers are important.

Police say they want get gang members here illegally out of the country and are working with communities to do so. However, Captain Liquorie says the new administration’s immigration crackdown is complicating this. Liquorie told WUSA9 less people willing to talk to police because they’re now afraid of being deported.



Liquorie says the use of social media can make it difficult to track activity and warns of social media use in both recruiting and carrying out murders. He says in Montgomery County, they believe a multi-agency and holistic approach is the best method to fighting MS-13 gang activity.

