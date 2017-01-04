What you should see while visiting DC

Lincoln memorial in Washington DC. Credit: Thinkstock. (Photo: sborisov, Sergey Borisov)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There are an overwhelming amount of attractions in D.C. but more importantly there is something for everyone in the nation’s capital.

Eastern Market

If you’re looking to get a taste of the local life why not visit Eastern Market on Capitol Hill for a nice, hot cup of apple cider. The market is open every day of the week and will give you a taste of the city.

Website: http://easternmarket-dc.org

Union Market

Are you a foodie an into the market life? Union Market should definitely be on your list of places to visit.

Website: http://unionmarketdc.com

Smithsonian Museums

You can never go wrong with one of the Smithsonian museums, galleries and the national zoo. All of them are free, centrally located and open every day.

Website: http://www.si.edu/Museums

The National Arboretum

The arboretum isn’t usually the first thing you think about when you hear D.C. – but either way it’s definitely worth a visit. The specimens come in all shapes, colors and sizes and span over several acres in Northeast, D.C.

Website: http://www.usna.usda.gov/index.html

National Mall, Monuments and Memorials

Naturally you’ll probably want to put the National Mall and some of the Memorial Parks on your list. What is a visit to D.C. without seeing the essentials?

Website: https://www.nps.gov/nama/planyourvisit/maps.htm

Tour the White House

Yes, touring the White House may be a little cliché – but it’s sort of part of the D.C. experience.

Website: https://whitehouse.gov1.info/visit/tour.html

National Cathedral

The National Cathedral is another favorite, whether you’re all about art history or just looking for a place of peace and worship. Experience the neo-Gothic architecture and the stained-glass windows of the beautiful cathedral.

Website: https://cathedral.org