What you should know about service dogs

A service dog performs a job like pulling a wheelchair, pushing an elevator button and getting a cell phone for the owner. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) explains: "A service animal means any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability."



Although vests help define the dog's role, federal law does not require service dogs to wear one, according to Rebecca Wisch, Associate Editor of Animal Legal & Historical Center at Michigan State University College of Law.

Look up each state Virginia and 18 states have misdemeanor penalties for individuals who falsely claim a pet as a service dog. However, DC and Maryland do not have Fraudulent Representation of Service Animal laws.Look up each state law on fraudulent service dogs



- Is this animal required because of a disability? (yes or no)

- What job does the dog perform for you?

You CANNOT ask:

- What is the person's specific disability?

- Can I see the animal demonstrate the trained task(s)?

- Can I see documentation to prove the dog is a service animal?

ADA laws DO apply to the following trained dogs who need to be with their owners when traveling:

Hearing Dogs

Seeing-eye Dogs

Service Dogs

ADA laws DO NOT apply to the following dogs, so they may be banned from a specific area:

Comfort dogs

Emotional support dogs

Therapy Dogs

A service dog CANNOT be removed from the immediate premises just because a nearby person(s) is allergic to dogs or afraid of dogs.

A service dog CAN be removed if:

The dog is NOT housebroken.

The owner does NOT have control of the dog (leashed/tethered or under verbal command at all times).

See more service animal laws:



