What you should know about service dogs

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A service dog performs a job like pulling a wheelchair, pushing an elevator button and getting a cell phone for the owner. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) explains: "A service animal means any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability."
Although vests help define the dog's role, federal law does not require service dogs to wear one, according to Rebecca Wisch, Associate Editor of Animal Legal & Historical Center at Michigan State University College of Law.
Fake service dogs
Look up each state law on fraudulent service dogs.
The dog is NOT housebroken.
The owner does NOT have control of the dog (leashed/tethered or under verbal command at all times).
