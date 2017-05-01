WUSA
What you should know about service dogs

Elizabeth Jia, WUSA 7:55 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A service dog performs a job like pulling a wheelchair, pushing an elevator button and getting a cell phone for the owner. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) explains: "A service animal means any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability."

Although vests help define the dog's role, federal law does not require service dogs to wear one, according to Rebecca Wisch, Associate Editor of Animal Legal & Historical Center at Michigan State University College of Law. 

Fake service dogs

Virginia and 18 states have misdemeanor penalties for individuals who falsely claim a pet as a service dog. However, DC and Maryland do not have Fraudulent Representation of Service Animal laws.

Look up each state law on fraudulent service dogs.
 
When encountering a dog and its owner 
 
- Is this animal required because of a disability? (yes or no) 
- What job does the dog perform for you?
 
You CANNOT ask: 
- What is the person's specific disability?
- Can I see the animal demonstrate the trained task(s)?
- Can I see documentation to prove the dog is a service animal? 
 
ADA laws DO apply to the following trained dogs who need to be with their owners when traveling: 
Hearing Dogs
Seeing-eye Dogs
Service Dogs
 
ADA laws DO NOT apply to the following dogs, so they may be banned from a specific area: 
Comfort dogs
Emotional support dogs
Therapy Dogs
 
A service dog CANNOT be removed from the immediate premises just because a nearby person(s) is allergic to dogs or afraid of dogs. 
 
A service dog CAN be removed if: 

The dog is NOT housebroken.  
The owner does NOT have control of the dog (leashed/tethered or under verbal command at all times).  

See more service animal laws: 
 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


